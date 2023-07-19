Marathon County forensic lab gains prestigious reputation across U.S.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County is home to the prestigious law-enforcement forensic lab used in local, state, and federal investigations.

The lab processed over 500 phones last year as well as laptops, computers, and other devices and has become more important as the prevalence of technology in everyday life has increased.

“[We’re] evolving into a dependency on digital data. Simply because it’s everywhere. It’s in vehicles and we use Cloud Data daily. You know, people use applications all the time, like Facebook, and so on, and of course, that’s where a lot of data is,” Detective Dan McGhee said.

The data the lab receives can serve multiple purposes in investigations.

“The data could point them to a missing person, it could collaborate witness statements that could collaborate suspect statements, it could provide information that they weren’t aware of Google searches, and so on,” added Det. McGhee. “Sometimes are very useful or very important in investigations.”

Captain Jeff Stefonek from Marathon County said the role of digital evidence in contemporary crime-solving is vital. He said that every case they have dealt with contained some form of digital component.

The lab preserves, analyzes, and stores this digital evidence for court purposes.

“There is traffic among our partners walking past my office door on a daily basis on the way to the lab, and it gets used all day, every day,” Stefonek said.

To support the lab’s operations, Marathon County is partnered with state and federal agencies including the Department of Justice, Secret Service, and FBI, which contributed to training their personnel.

Members are trained on how to get data that an average person can’t and what to do with that data.

“We have law enforcement-only tools that access data points that the normal public can’t get to. So we can recover different data or more important data, such as internet addresses and, and data that may not be so useful to a normal person,” Det. McGhee said.

Det.McGhee shared that the lab does not only serve Marathon County. It also assists approximately 10 other agencies, helping to save money by allowing the agencies to share their costly equipment.

“We share this lab. We’ve come up with a financial plan to spread the costs, and people pay as they go if you will. And so outside agencies pay to use time in our lab, which offsets our costs in Marathon County,” said Det. McGhee.

Det. McGhee does not expect the lab to slow down or falter either.

“I can see it continuing as the need is the need increases in digital forensics. I can see our lab getting more popular,” he said.

