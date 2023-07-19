News and First Alert Weather App
Chet’s Blueberry Farm hits record harvest thanks to early season weather

Chet's Blueberry Farm in Stevens Point has 14,000 blueberry plants
By Sloane Wick
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday marked the beginning of blueberry sales for Chet’s Blueberry Farm as they kicked off the season with their largest crop to date.

Chet’s Blueberry Farm is 12 acres and grows over 15 different types of blueberries. It holds over 14,000 blueberry plants, which have yielded an unprecedented quantity of berries this year.

Owner Chester Skippy said he was surprised at the size of the harvest and attributed it to favorable weather conditions.

“The winter was real good this winter and the spring was good. It came out real well,” Skippy said. “When winter is good, the buds don’t freeze and they really produce the next fall and spring.”

Growing blueberries in Wisconsin can present significant challenges making Chet’s one of the few local suppliers.

“Oregon and Michigan typically have more suitable climates for blueberry cultivation compared to central Wisconsin. This is why there are very few blueberry farms here,” said Lisa Crockett, farm manager. “Blueberries are incredibly delicate and require specific conditions, including a high pH balance.”

For many individuals, visiting Chet’s Blueberry Farm has become a cherished tradition. Ashley Oswald visits the farm multiple times each picking season.

“We live just up the road so it’s super easy for us. I love being able to watch them, and how well they are doing with people coming from all over the place. It’s absolutely wonderful,” Oswald said.

Oswald grew up visiting the farm with her grandparents. Now, she continues the tradition by bringing her own child to experience the joy of blueberry picking.

“I was able to come last year while I was pregnant with him quite a few times and was really looking forward to finally bringing him this year. It’s fulfilling to continue this tradition and I eagerly anticipate sharing it with future children,” Oswald added.

The farm’s picking season ends between late August and early September, or when all the berries have been picked.

If you’re looking to pick some fresh berries yourself, Chet’s Blueberry Farm is located at 525 County Rd J in Stevens Point.

