Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando

Avelo added as carrier from CWA
Avelo added as carrier from CWA
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday, Central Wisconsin Airport announced a new low-cost carrier is coming.

Officials said Avelo Airlines will offer service to Orlando from CWA. Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays beginning Oct. 5 and will utilize Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft.

Introductory one-way fares between CWA and MCO start at $49. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

