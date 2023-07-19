Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday, Central Wisconsin Airport announced a new low-cost carrier is coming.
Officials said Avelo Airlines will offer service to Orlando from CWA. Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays beginning Oct. 5 and will utilize Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft.
Introductory one-way fares between CWA and MCO start at $49. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.
