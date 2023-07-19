News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab

The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is suspending funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The suspension of funding follows a months-long review that determined the Chinese Research Institute was not compliant with federal safety regulations.

The Department of Health and Human Services is also barring the Wuhan Institute from doing business with the federal government going forward.

In actuality, the lab has not received funding from the National Institutes of Health since July 2020.

The facility plays a central role in theories that the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated from a lab leak there in late 2019, but investigators have yet to reach a definitive conclusion of where the coronavirus originated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee died from injuries he sustained in a work-related accident on Monday, July 10.
Greenheck employee dies from work-related injuries
Rivers Edge Campground is seeing tons of people at their campground near Stevens Point.
Campground says child’s rash wasn’t caused by water in swimming area, health department investigating
Pete Johnson, known as "Petey" at Wausau Woodchucks games, cheers on the Woodchucks.
‘It means everything’: The story behind Petey, the Wausau Woodchucks super fan
Generic Plane Crash Graphic
2 hurt in plane crash at Eagle River Airport
Margaret Creamer booking photo
Stevens Point woman charged in 2021 fatal overdose death

Latest News

A car is buried in mud and rocks from recent flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New...
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative...
Judge upholds $5 million jury verdict against Trump, rejecting the ex-president’s vindication claim
Avelo added as carrier from CWA
Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
LIVE: Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit with campaign volunteers at the...
Trump’s target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him