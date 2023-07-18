News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Woodruff man gets 10 years prison for critically injuring infant

Clayton Kuehl booking photo
Clayton Kuehl booking photo(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - A 38-year-old Woodruff man convicted of physically abusing an infant is currently serving his 10-year prison sentence at the Dodge Correctional Institution.

Clayton Kuehl pleaded no contest to physically abusing a child during a plea agreement with prosecutors. On June 23, he was sentenced. He’ll receive 488 days credit for time already served in a county jail.

According to court documents, Kuehl called 911 on Feb. 19, 2022 to report a 3-month-old baby was not breathing. Emergency crews responded to treat the child, who was eventually transferred to a Marshfield hospital.

Experts said the child had numerous injuries including a brain injury. Some of the injuries appeared to be weeks-old and healing. Medical experts believed the injuries were caused by child abuse. During an interview with authorities, Kuehl said he was rough with the baby when he was crying or fussy.

He’ll spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee died from injuries he sustained in a work-related accident on Monday, July 10.
Greenheck employee dies from work-related injuries
Julie Sprague
Antigo School District administrator announces retirement, new superintendent confirmed
TOMBSTONE® Bar Snacks Pizza
Medford-born TOMBSTONE Pizza unveils new bar food inspired pizza
Portion of I-39 closed due to semi fire
I-39 near Plover closed for more than 3 hours due to hay trailer fire
Pete Johnson, known as "Petey" at Wausau Woodchucks games, cheers on the Woodchucks.
‘It means everything’: The story behind Petey, the Wausau Woodchucks super fan

Latest News

A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Madison Police: Fatal crash on Beltline, tattoo fire likely linked
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
First Alert Weather: Mild stretch of weather, another round for storms mid-week
Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor convicted in child sexual assault case gets 7 years prison
Margaret Creamer booking photo
Stevens Point woman charged in 2021 fatal overdose death