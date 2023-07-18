Woodruff man gets 10 years prison for critically injuring infant

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - A 38-year-old Woodruff man convicted of physically abusing an infant is currently serving his 10-year prison sentence at the Dodge Correctional Institution.

Clayton Kuehl pleaded no contest to physically abusing a child during a plea agreement with prosecutors. On June 23, he was sentenced. He’ll receive 488 days credit for time already served in a county jail.

According to court documents, Kuehl called 911 on Feb. 19, 2022 to report a 3-month-old baby was not breathing. Emergency crews responded to treat the child, who was eventually transferred to a Marshfield hospital.

Experts said the child had numerous injuries including a brain injury. Some of the injuries appeared to be weeks-old and healing. Medical experts believed the injuries were caused by child abuse. During an interview with authorities, Kuehl said he was rough with the baby when he was crying or fussy.

He’ll spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.