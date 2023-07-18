News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point woman charged in 2021 fatal overdose death

Margaret Creamer booking photo
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have charged a 40-year-old Stevens Point woman in a fatal heroin overdose case from 2021.

Margaret Creamer is charged with eight counts including first degree reckless homicide.

Authorities said a man was found unresponsive by relatives on Sept. 30, 2021. Investigators said text messages show Creamer likely sold the man drugs before he overdosed and died.

She’s expected to learn if her case will head to trial on July 28. Creamer was returned to custody Tuesday at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution. She’s serving a five year prison sentence for 2021 separate drug case.

