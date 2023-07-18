Spice up your summer party with potato appetizers from the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer is the season of family gatherings and cookouts. Dana Rady from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association stopped by NewsChannel 7 Tuesday morning with a couple of recipes that will fit right in at your family dinner or barbeque cookout.

Top each potato bite with ¼ teaspoon cranberry and one rosemary leaf. Serve.

Once the potatoes are cooked, flip them over so they are cut side up and place a piece of brie cheese on each potato. Return to the oven until the cheese is melted, about three minutes.

While the potatoes are roasting, cut the brie cheese into 36 thin squares.

Arrange the potatoes in a single layer on the baking sheet, cut side down. Roast until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 25 minutes

Place the halved potatoes in a pile on the baking sheet. Pour the olive oil over the potatoes and sprinkle the rosemary, salt and pepper over top. Using tongs or your hands, toss the potatoes until coated.

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Gather all ingredients and equipment needed.

Rinse and peel potatoes, dice into small cubes and hold in cold water.

In a large pot, add diced potatoes, and enough cold water to cover the potatoes.

Turn on the heat and bring it to a boil. Then turn down the heat to a simmer and simmer for 30-35 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender.

Drain potatoes and let cool slightly. Then using a potato masher or fork, mash potatoes until smooth or desired texture. Add liquid smoke and mix until fully incorporated. Season with salt.

Dice roasted red peppers.

Thaw frozen roasted corn.

To make caramelized onions, slice yellow onions, in a frying pan or skillet, on medium heat, add olive oil, yellow onions, and salt and let brown for 10 minutes, occasionally stirring.

Then add white wine or water and stir to deglaze, picking up the bits stuck on the bottom of the pan.

Cook down for another 1-2 minutes until the alcohol is cooked off and the onions are brown in color.

Turn off the heat and set aside.

To assemble, on a board, spread smoked mashed potatoes evenly.

Top off with caramelized onions, diced roasted red peppers, roasted corn, arugula, and herb cheese spread crumbles.