Shuttle routes announced for 2023 Big Bull Falls Blues Fest
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Shuttles will make stops at eight Wausau locations during Big Bull Falls Blues Fest to transport people to Fern Island.
Blues Fest is Aug. 18-19. The two-day festivals features local, regional, and national blues artists.
Typically, the event draws a crowd of anywhere between 5,000 and 7,000 guests. It is held on Fern Island off of River Drive in Wausau. Fern Island Park is located at 500 River Drive in Wausau.
Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting www.wausauevents.org.