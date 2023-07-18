Shuttle routes announced for 2023 Big Bull Falls Blues Fest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Shuttles will make stops at eight Wausau locations during Big Bull Falls Blues Fest to transport people to Fern Island.

Blue Fest shuttle stops (Wausau Events)

Blues Fest is Aug. 18-19. The two-day festivals features local, regional, and national blues artists.

2023 Blues Fest lineup (Wausau Events)

Typically, the event draws a crowd of anywhere between 5,000 and 7,000 guests. It is held on Fern Island off of River Drive in Wausau. Fern Island Park is located at 500 River Drive in Wausau.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting www.wausauevents.org.