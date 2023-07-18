News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Possible rare pink dolphin spotted swimming around fishermen

Fishermen caught the animal on camera swimming around their boat not far from the shore. (Source: Thurman Gustin/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By AnaClare Barras and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A rare pink dolphin was spotted in Louisiana last week that could be a female albino named “Pinky” by locals.

Fishermen caught the animal on camera swimming around their boat not far from the shore, according to a Facebook post from Houston man Thurman Gustin.

A video shared by Gustin shows one pink dolphin breaching the water, but he said he saw two.

First spotted in 2007 in Louisiana’s Calcasieu River, Pinky the bottlenose dolphin has made waves in the media over the years, the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to National Geographic, Pinky’s reddish eyes and blood vessels are indicative of albinism.

There are two species of “pink” dolphins - the Amazon River dolphin, which is only found in fresh water in South America, and the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, which is also not typically seen along the Texas coastline.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee died from injuries he sustained in a work-related accident on Monday, July 10.
Greenheck employee dies from work-related injuries
Julie Sprague
Antigo School District administrator announces retirement, new superintendent confirmed
Portion of I-39 closed due to semi fire
I-39 near Plover closed for more than 3 hours due to hay trailer fire
TOMBSTONE® Bar Snacks Pizza
Medford-born TOMBSTONE Pizza unveils new bar food inspired pizza
Pete Johnson, known as "Petey" at Wausau Woodchucks games, cheers on the Woodchucks.
‘It means everything’: The story behind Petey, the Wausau Woodchucks super fan

Latest News

Remington Nystrom
Sentencing hearing scheduled Tuesday for former camp counselor convicted in child sexual assault case
Blood drives planned in Wisconsin Rapids
Sentencing hearing scheduled Tuesday for Remington Nystrom
Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and job market remains strong