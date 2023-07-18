News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Madison Police: Fatal crash on Beltline, tattoo fire likely linked

A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.(WisDOT)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Investigators believe the deadly crash on the Beltline in Madison and a nearby fire that is being investigated as an arson are related, according to WMTV-TV.

Madison Police said a 71-year-old motorcycle rider died when he crashed while driving the wrong way on the Beltline, near the Seminole Hwy. interchange. The man’s name was not released.

The crash shut down two lanes of the highway and an exit ramp for several hours while crews worked at the scene. No one else was injured.

Emergency crews respond to a fire Tuesday morning at Custom Tattooing Art Studios.

Emergency crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to the crash. About the same time, firefighters responded to a fire that tore through a tattoo parlor in the 4200 block of Beltline Highway. They were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. WMTV reports the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearm, and Explosives agents were called in as well.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee died from injuries he sustained in a work-related accident on Monday, July 10.
Greenheck employee dies from work-related injuries
Julie Sprague
Antigo School District administrator announces retirement, new superintendent confirmed
TOMBSTONE® Bar Snacks Pizza
Medford-born TOMBSTONE Pizza unveils new bar food inspired pizza
Portion of I-39 closed due to semi fire
I-39 near Plover closed for more than 3 hours due to hay trailer fire
Pete Johnson, known as "Petey" at Wausau Woodchucks games, cheers on the Woodchucks.
‘It means everything’: The story behind Petey, the Wausau Woodchucks super fan

Latest News

Clayton Kuehl booking photo
Woodruff man gets 10 years prison for critically injuring infant
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
First Alert Weather: Mild stretch of weather, another round for storms mid-week
Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor convicted in child sexual assault case gets 7 years prison
Margaret Creamer booking photo
Stevens Point woman charged in 2021 fatal overdose death