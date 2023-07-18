Madison Police: Fatal crash on Beltline, tattoo fire likely linked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Investigators believe the deadly crash on the Beltline in Madison and a nearby fire that is being investigated as an arson are related, according to WMTV-TV.

Madison Police said a 71-year-old motorcycle rider died when he crashed while driving the wrong way on the Beltline, near the Seminole Hwy. interchange. The man’s name was not released.

The crash shut down two lanes of the highway and an exit ramp for several hours while crews worked at the scene. No one else was injured.

Emergency crews respond to a fire Tuesday morning at Custom Tattooing Art Studios.

Emergency crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to the crash. About the same time, firefighters responded to a fire that tore through a tattoo parlor in the 4200 block of Beltline Highway. They were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. WMTV reports the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearm, and Explosives agents were called in as well.

