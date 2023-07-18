Live music added to Fun@5 event at old Train Depot on Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has now added a live music act for its tour of Clark Island’s historic WPS Powerhouse and the Chamber’s new office located in the Train Depot in downtown Wausau on Thursday.

Sage will be performing during the event which takes place from 5-8 p.m. at the former Train Depot.

Chamber member admission is $10 online or $15 at the door. Non-members pay $20 online or $25 at the door. You must be 21 years old to attend and you must register for the event.

The event will also include outdoor games with food, beverages, and desserts from various Chamber members including Culver’s, Nueske’s, Red Robin, Fun Factory Sweet Shoppe, and Timekeeper Distillery.

Prior to the networking event, the depot will be open from 1-4 p.m. for free tours. Registration is not required. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here or call 715-848-5953.

