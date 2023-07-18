Limited VIP tickets left to see Scotty McCreery at Central Wisconsin State Fair

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - There are only limited amount of VIP tickets left to see Scotty McCreery next month at the Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield.

VIP is a specified section in front of the stage. A limited amount of reserve-able chairs will be provided. See the map below. Ticket includes; two beverage tickets and snacks, for those 21 and over only.

The fair is Aug. 22-27. McCreery will perform on Aug. 25. He’s a county singer who appeared on American Idol in 2011.

The VIP tickets are $75. Standing room only tickets are $50 and general admission is $35.

Tickets can be purchased online, in the Fair office, or at the Grandstand Ticket booth one hour prior to the show. Grandstand seating is first come, first serve. Reserve seating is only available in the VIP and trackside area.

Click here to buy tickets. The fairgrounds are located at 513 East 17th Street in Marshfield.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.