Kronenwetter receives PFAS testing waiver

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders in Kronenwetter said the village’s two well will no longer be tested for PFAS due to low levels during previous testing.

“Our recent test results revealed good news for Kronenwetter,” said Lead Water Operator Mark Mackey. “The results are similar to the first sample taken in March of 2022, which was well below the index threshold. These low numbers were the catalyst for receiving the waiver for the rest of this year’s testing.”

A news release stated the 2023 PFAS monitoring requirements have been cancelled by the Bureau of Drinking Water & Groundwater of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

According to the DNR website a waiver for reduced testing may be given if the first two samples are below the detection limit or after one initial sample below detection limit and the well source meets all other waiver criteria. Systems with low level detections may also be considered for waivers through the DNR’s standard waiver process.

PFAS (perfluoroakyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are human-made chemicals that have been produced since the 1950s. They are found in many consumer goods including firefighting foam, fast food packaging, stain-resistant carpet. PFAS may remain in the environment and the human body for long periods of time. Recent studies indicate that exposure to certain PFAS may have harmful health effects in people. It is not uncommon to find low levels of PFAS in drinking water supplies.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.