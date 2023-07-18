First Alert Weather: Mild stretch of weather, another round for storms mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Can’t rule out a drizzle of rain Tuesday, but overall staying rather quiet with weather conditions on Tuesday. Temperatures won’t be as cool, under sunnier skies. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase heading into Wednesday evening. Temperatures warming back near average for the upcoming weekend.

Chances for rain increases Wednesday evening

Any cloud cover Tuesday morning will slowly clear out as a high pressure moves overhead. Most areas over Central Wisconsin can expect mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Some spots up north could look see some light rainfall or a drizzle for parts of the day, but most should end up remaining dry. Warmer highs mid to upper 70s. Dry weather conditons will continue through the first half of Wednesday. Sun and clouds with afternoon highs warming towards 80. Dew points will be slightly higher, which could make conditions feel a tad humid.

Dew points rising some mid-week, which will make conditions feel a tad muggy

Highs warmer than yesterday under sunnier skies

Plan for increasing clouds during the afternoon, with a frontal system tracking in Wednesday evening. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase during the evening hours into parts of Thursday morning. Expecting thunderstorms to remain below severe criteria, but can’t rule out chances for a few strong thunderstorms to roll in allowing for brief heavy downpours, and gusty winds.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms to start to track in Wednesday evening with a frontal system

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms through Wednesday night

As the front passes, chances for isolated to scattered showers remain possible throughout Thursday. Plan for a small setback in temperatures as highs drop to the low to mid-70s.

Scattered rain possible into Thursday morning as the front passes through

Returning to seasonable temperatures starting Friday and through the upcoming weekend. More sun than clouds Saturday, then clouds with a risk of showers or a storm by Sunday.

