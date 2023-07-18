Difficulties persist as road construction continues in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - As many of us know 17th Avenue is going through some road construction, but Rib Mountain Drive is getting some updates of its own too.

The Rib Mountain Parks and Streets Department is installing new curbs on the road and driving on the main strip in Rib Mountain can be quite confusing.

So you should anticipate longer stops and potential blocks of entryways and exits, but Parks and Streets Superintendent Scott Turner said there are ways to get around without breaking the law.

Turner said this project is 30 years in the making.

“We’re in the process of replacing curbs that were the original curbs back in 1993.” He added the curbs have been deteriorating and need to be replaced to keep water flowing and the aesthetics of Rib Mountain Drive up to par.

Plus, closing down Rib Mountain Drive is not an option.

“It’s challenging. We have as many cones as possible to still make construction happen, but also have the traffic be able to get to their destination,” said Turner.

It’s possible to find a different way to get to your location, but if you don’t exactly know if it’s the right way, don’t try it.

“Just be aware of where the barrels are and where the cones are and where your destination is, and slow down. The biggest thing is if you can’t get in one certain way there are multiple ways to get into many of the businesses, so go to the next safest intersection,” said Turner.

The good news is, the construction is supposed to end sometime in August.

Turner added, “It’s anticipated there might be some clean-up and some final things, but it’s moving along pretty well.”

So, while construction could be an issue for a bit, there is some positive news for Rib Mountain. Turner told NewsChannel 7 that the necessary traffic study for a possible Chick Fil A location has been completed, and conversations between Rib Mountain and franchise representatives are still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.