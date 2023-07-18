News and First Alert Weather App
Campground says child’s rash wasn’t caused by water in swimming area

Rivers Edge Campground is seeing tons of people at their campground near Stevens Point.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular Portage County campground has reported that a child’s skin ailment was due to bacterial infection and was not caused by water in the swimming area.

Monday night, River’s Edge Campground addressed campers’ concerns in a Facebook post.

The post read:

River’s Edge Campground has learned that a guest reported that her child was diagnosed with impetigo last Friday, July 14. Our local health department informed us that impetigo is not a water-borne illness. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control agrees, advising that impetigo is spread by skin to skin contact among children. But the health and safety of our guests are the top priority here. We routinely clean our equipment. Our pond water is regularly tested and managed by a professional pond management company. We have performed extra cleanings of all the inflatable toys, slides, surfaces, life vests and other equipment. We had additional tests of the pond water performed. We have been working closely with our local health department. They license our Campground and have been a great resource to us in managing public health and safety. We are confident that the efforts we have made are an overreaction, but it is one we are glad to make. We are confident our pond and playground are as safe as they are fun!

The Rivers Edge Staff

According to the Center for Disease Control, impetigo is a bacterial infection of the skin that is most common in young children. It’s treated with antibiotics. It is caused by one or both of the following bacteria: group A Streptococcus and Staphylococcus aureus. The bacteria can spread to others if someone touches those sores or comes into contact with fluid from the sores. It usually takes 10 days for sores to appear after someone is exposed to group A strep bacteria. Scabs typically form around the mouth and nose, or arms and legs.

