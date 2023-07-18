News and First Alert Weather App
Art displayed at Portage Co. Courthouse highlights rights for victims of crime

The red silhouettes highlight rights offered to crime victims from Marsy's Law
By April Pupp
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Red silhouette structures have surrounded the entrance of the Portage County Courthouse to illustrate and bring awareness to the rights given to victims of crimes.

Those rights include the right to privacy, the right to know your rights, the right to dignity and respect, the right to notice, and the right to be present.

The event was hosted by Marsy’s Law of Wisconsin, in partnership with the Family Crisis Services Center, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office.

“We gather here today to remind victims that there are many people in their corner working for them day in and day out,” said State Director of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin Nela Kalpic.

Marsy’s Law was passed in Wisconsin in 2020 and since then, the input from victims in cases has increased in courtrooms.

“One of the best things that I’ve seen from Marcy’s Law is that it has resulted in more victims exercising their rights,” Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins said. “It’s very, very important for me to include victim input and their thoughts.”

The goal of the event was to show victims that they are not alone.

For more information on Marsy’s Law, click here.

