2 hurt in plane crash at Eagle River Airport

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday at approximately 3:05 p.m., two people were injured in a single-engine plane crash at Eagle River Union Airport in the City of Eagle River.

Both the pilot and lone passenger were transported to Ascension Memorial Hospital for injuries.

Deputies from the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Vilas County EMS, Eagle River Airport staff, Ascension Eagle River, Oneida County EMS, and the Eagle River Fire Department assisted in the incident.

The Wisconsin DNR also responded to the incident for a fuel spill.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

