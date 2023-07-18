17th Avenue construction continues with more traffic shifts in the works

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve driven down 17th Avenue in Wausau, you’ve likely noticed all the cones and closed lanes forcing you to maneuver to get around.

For example, if you are trying to access the Velveteen Plum you can’t go through Bantr on the east side. You need to go around the Best Western parking lot, so finding out where you can and can’t enter may be a little confusing.

Waking up to road construction or driving through road construction can be a pain, but Wausau City Engineer Allen Wesolowski said there’s important work that needs to be done.

“We’re reconstructing 17th Avenue basically from Stewart Avenue to Elm Street,” Wesolowski said. “The reconstruction includes the complete re-movement of the pavement and also sidewalks. We’re gonna add some sidewalks out here and we are doing some replacement of some sewer and water mains.”

Workers have been staying out late to get the project done, and there’s a good reason for that.

“We have to shut down the water mains, so we try and do that at night,” added Wesolowski. “We had that work done after 10 at night and that was mainly so that the businesses wouldn’t have to shut down or at the residents in the nearby apartment building, you know, would be inconvenienced the least.”

The project is moving along, and traffic shifts will continue, so be mindful of where the newly designated lanes will be.

“I just want to let people know we are going to be shifting traffic when the east side is done. They’re going to pave the east side and then traffic will be traveling on the east and the far outside lanes, then we are going to reconstruct the center medians,” said Wesolowski.

Road construction on 17th Avenue is expected to be completed on September 29.

In the meantime, Wesolowski offered some advice.

“Be cautious of the workers that are here. If you feel that you are doing something wrong, maybe slow down you probably are. You know, always stay to the right.”

While 17th Avenue is the mission at hand for Wausau, the road to Bantr will open during the later phases of the project. Wesolowski said he hopes to open up the road again as soon as possible.

