‘It means everything’: The story behind Petey, the Wausau Woodchucks’ super fan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At a Wausau Woodchucks game in the last few years, there’s a chance you’ve heard one distinct voice over the cheers at Athletic Park.

“Here we go ‘Chucks, here we go,” “Hey, batter batter batter, swing batter” or any number of loud cheers come fill the silence from one person.

That would be Pete Johnson, otherwise known by the players and fans as “Petey.”

“It’s so hard not to have a smile on your face when you talk to him,” Woodchucks infielder Brent Widder said.

Petey will spend his time in the stands during games, or he’ll stroll down to the bullpen and have a conversation with the pitchers in the middle innings. He’ll talk about his job working at Sam’s Pizza in Wausau, or his recent vacations, like one to Las Vegas earlier in the summer.

Petey poses with the Woodchucks after the team's playoff loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters last season. (WSAW)

“I just enjoy seeing all their friendly faces. I like doing this in my free time,” Petey said.

Petey has been coming to Woodchucks games since he was four years old, his dad Mark says, but he wasn’t always cheering at the games.

The first few years, I would say, we spent more time on the playground and things like that,” his dad said. “Then I would come to the game and kind of watch the game by myself a lot of times.”

As Petey grew older, that quickly changed. Soon, Petey was attending games by himself. Last season, Petey decided to start using his voice a little more.

“I just thought, ‘the game isn’t doing, they’re down.’ I just thought, ‘let’s have some fun,” Petey said.

Petey’s chants were developed, including one aimed at the Lakeshore Chinooks saying, “Let’s turn ‘em into sushi.” The energy translated into success, with the Woodchucks clinching their first playoff berth since 2014. Petey made the trip down to Wisconsin Rapids for a playoff game against the Rafters.

This year, Pete hasn’t missed a game, even coming to the park immediately after his work shifts end at 7 pm. Often, he’ll be greeted by fans and staff who know him by name.

“He’ll be up here in 205, he’ll be jumping and cheering with the whole crowd,” Wausau Woodchucks owner Mark Macdonald said. “The next thing you know, he’s down there high fiving the players. He’s just everywhere.”

The chants started to be infectious, with players last season crediting Petey with their success down the stretch.

”A lot of times, he’ll start cheers, and the fans will be kind of out of it,” Woodchucks usher Jim johnson said. “And there’s Petey right there, getting everyone excited.”

Petey has become part of the team, getting in free to every home game without a ticket. He’ll often come home with multiple baseballs and souvenirs given to him by the players. He’s also made appearances in the Woodchucks’ locker room after wins.

“It means everything,” Widder said. “One of the reasons we do this is for the fans. And having a guy like that that is as committed to this team as we are is pretty special.”

The love is returned by Petey, who credits the Woodchucks for boosting his self esteem.

Pete "Petey" Johnson shows off his baseballs and bats collected from Woodchucks games. He says there are more baseballs than in the photos. (WSAW)

“They mean a lot. There are tons and tons of nice people in this organization, and I think they really have an impact on me,” Petey said.

So in addition to the sounds of Athletic Park, you can count on Petey to turn the volume up.

