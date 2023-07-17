News and First Alert Weather App
Pet Project: Meet Capone

By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This week’s Pet Project features Capone, a very energetic dog at the Humane Society of Marathon County.

He is a two year old pitbull mix. He has been at the humane society since March.

Staff said he would do well in a home that likes to get outside and run around a lot go on hikes. He’s very very energetic, and he was also be best in a home with older children and he also plays well with dogs.

Click here for more information about Capone.

