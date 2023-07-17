NTC to expand its Medford, Spencer, and Wittenberg community tech centers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College has announced the expansion of its Community Technology Centers at the Medford, Spencer, and Wittenberg campuses.

These updated spaces feature internet cafes, private offices, and co-working spaces. NTC’s Community Technology Centers also provide free access to high-speed internet in a comfortable setting to the greater community.

“We’ve had such a positive response since launching our Community Technology Centers at NTC’s campuses in Phillips and Antigo that we are excited to expand these services at our regional campus locations in Medford, Spencer, and Wittenberg,” said NTC’s East Region Manager Kari Lazers. “We have seen both community members and vacationers utilize our Community Technology Centers for reliable internet and space to work remotely.”

The internet café and open spaces with high-speed internet access are available at no cost. Private offices and meeting rooms can be reserved for a nominal rate on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

Additionally, a remote worker package is available for those who need a secure, dedicated office space with 24/7 keycard access. All spaces include access to vending services and office equipment such as printers, copiers, and scanners.

While NTC’s Community Technology Centers will be open to the community during the regular business hours at each campus, the WiFi signal has been boosted to extend throughout the parking lots to give everyone 24/7 access to reliable internet.

For a complete listing of services and amenities available at NTC’s Community Technology Centers in Medford, Spencer, Wittenberg, Antigo, and Phillips, visit www.ntc.edu/technologycenters.

