News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

NTC to expand its Medford, Spencer, and Wittenberg community tech centers

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College has announced the expansion of its Community Technology Centers at the Medford, Spencer, and Wittenberg campuses.

These updated spaces feature internet cafes, private offices, and co-working spaces. NTC’s Community Technology Centers also provide free access to high-speed internet in a comfortable setting to the greater community.

“We’ve had such a positive response since launching our Community Technology Centers at NTC’s campuses in Phillips and Antigo that we are excited to expand these services at our regional campus locations in Medford, Spencer, and Wittenberg,” said NTC’s East Region Manager Kari Lazers. “We have seen both community members and vacationers utilize our Community Technology Centers for reliable internet and space to work remotely.”

The internet café and open spaces with high-speed internet access are available at no cost. Private offices and meeting rooms can be reserved for a nominal rate on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

Additionally, a remote worker package is available for those who need a secure, dedicated office space with 24/7 keycard access. All spaces include access to vending services and office equipment such as printers, copiers, and scanners.

While NTC’s Community Technology Centers will be open to the community during the regular business hours at each campus, the WiFi signal has been boosted to extend throughout the parking lots to give everyone 24/7 access to reliable internet.

For a complete listing of services and amenities available at NTC’s Community Technology Centers in Medford, Spencer, Wittenberg, Antigo, and Phillips, visit www.ntc.edu/technologycenters.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Man killed in Lincoln Co. rollover crash
Portion of I-39 closed due to semi fire
I-39 near Plover closed for more than 3 hours due to hay trailer fire
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Air Quality Advisory in effect until midnight Sunday night for Juneau, Adams & Waushara...
First Alert Weather: Haze moving out, staying breezy to start the work week
Extremely rare brood Brown Trout stock was stolen from the St. Croix Falls State Fish Hatchery...
Wisconsin DNR looking for tips on stolen trout

Latest News

Blood donation (FILE)
2 upcoming blood drives planned in Wisconsin Rapids
TOMBSTONE® Bar Snacks Pizza
Medford-born TOMBSTONE Pizza unveils new bar food inspired pizza
Eros
Merrill PD’s first K9 dies following brief illness
Memorial Pool in Wausau will welcome guests on Saturday at 12:30pm.
Marathon County Parks Department, library team up for free swim day