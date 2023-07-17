News and First Alert Weather App
Merrill PD’s first K9 dies following brief illness

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Police Department is mourning the loss of one if its retired K-9s.

Eros, the first K9 officer of the Merrill Police Department died unexpectedly on Sunday. Eros was 11. The Merrill Foto News reported Eros retired in September 2022.

A message on the police department’s Facebook page stated Eros had recently had some complications discovered at a veterinary appointment.

“Eros lived a great life of service doing what he loved for an extended period, followed by an unfortunately short-lived retirement. He lived with a loving family who treated him as their own and not merely as a tool used to serve the citizens. He was indeed a man’s best friend and probably quite a bit more. We offer our sincere condolences to the Drabek family and the citizens Eros’ life touched.”

