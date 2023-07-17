Medford-born TOMBSTONE Pizza unveils new bar food inspired pizza

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Born in a bar nearly 65 years ago in Medford, TOMBSTONE® Pizza is putting classic bar snack favorites all on one buttery crispy crust for an over-the-top bold flavor experience and introducing the TOMBSTONE Bar Snacks Pizza.

The limited-edition pizza is piled high with gooey mozzarella sticks, zesty fried pickles, and fried onions. Finished off with spicy jalapeno slices and nacho cheese sauce, bringing the boldest, craziest bar bite straight to your readers’ homes.

TOMBSTONE is paying homage to its roots where two brothers in Medford who owned The Tombstone Tavern started the pizza business with two other people. The name also comes from the cemetery that was located across the street.

To celebrate International Beer Day on August 4, bar snack connoisseurs can grab their TOMBSTONE Bar Snacks Pizza at www.TombstoneBarSnacksPizza.com.

Now through August 11, enter for a chance to win an exclusive first taste.

