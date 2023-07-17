Marathon County Parks Department, library team up for free swim day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library and Marathon County Parks Department will partner on July 20 for a free swim day at the Wausau city pools.

Wausau Pools (Marathon County Parks Department)

To participate, families will need to present their MCPL library card at Schulenberg, Memorial or Kaiser pool. Swimming is from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. One card covers the whole family.

No registration is required.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.