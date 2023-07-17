News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marathon County Parks Department, library team up for free swim day

Memorial Pool in Wausau will welcome guests on Saturday at 12:30pm.
Memorial Pool in Wausau will welcome guests on Saturday at 12:30pm.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library and Marathon County Parks Department will partner on July 20 for a free swim day at the Wausau city pools.

Wausau Pools
Wausau Pools(Marathon County Parks Department)

To participate, families will need to present their MCPL library card at Schulenberg, Memorial or Kaiser pool. Swimming is from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. One card covers the whole family.

No registration is required.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Man killed in Lincoln Co. rollover crash
Portion of I-39 closed due to semi fire
I-39 near Plover closed for more than 3 hours due to hay trailer fire
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Air Quality Advisory in effect until midnight Sunday night for Juneau, Adams & Waushara...
First Alert Weather: Haze moving out, staying breezy to start the work week
Extremely rare brood Brown Trout stock was stolen from the St. Croix Falls State Fish Hatchery...
Wisconsin DNR looking for tips on stolen trout

Latest News

Shawn Clark booking photo
Fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood appears in court
The dragonfly sculpture sits in the Monk Botanical Gardens and will be a part of Sarah's...
New sculpture in Monk Gardens was made by NTC daycamp students
Pet Project: Meet Capone
Newsies Jr. interview - 07.17.2023