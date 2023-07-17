Marathon County Parks Department, library team up for free swim day
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library and Marathon County Parks Department will partner on July 20 for a free swim day at the Wausau city pools.
To participate, families will need to present their MCPL library card at Schulenberg, Memorial or Kaiser pool. Swimming is from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. One card covers the whole family.
No registration is required.
