Greenheck employee dies from work-related injuries

SCHOEFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A longtime employee at Greenheck Group in Schofield has died from injuries suffered on the job last week.

Greenheck Group confirmed Frank Lotharius is the employee who died.

On Monday, July 10, the company’s in-house medical staff responded to the accident, and Lotharius was transported to a local hospital. OSHA is investigating the incident.

“This is heartbreaking for our entire team of 5,300 team members,” said Greenheck Group CEO Rich Totzke in a media statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Frank’s family, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time.”

Greenheck Group will have counselors on their campus for anyone who would need it.

