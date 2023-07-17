News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Greenheck employee dies from work-related injuries

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOEFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A longtime employee at Greenheck Group in Schofield has died from injuries suffered on the job last week.

Greenheck Group confirmed Frank Lotharius is the employee who died.

On Monday, July 10, the company’s in-house medical staff responded to the accident, and Lotharius was transported to a local hospital. OSHA is investigating the incident.

“This is heartbreaking for our entire team of 5,300 team members,” said Greenheck Group CEO Rich Totzke in a media statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Frank’s family, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time.”

Greenheck Group will have counselors on their campus for anyone who would need it.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Man killed in Lincoln Co. rollover crash
Portion of I-39 closed due to semi fire
I-39 near Plover closed for more than 3 hours due to hay trailer fire
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Air Quality Advisory in effect until midnight Sunday night for Juneau, Adams & Waushara...
First Alert Weather: Haze moving out, staying breezy to start the work week
Extremely rare brood Brown Trout stock was stolen from the St. Croix Falls State Fish Hatchery...
Wisconsin DNR looking for tips on stolen trout

Latest News

Former Wausau Mall site set to become the home for the Children's Imaginarium and HOM Furniture.
Construction begins this week to improve access on Downtown Wausau streets
Voters Tuesday will have the opportunity to reconsider their choice for board supervisor, with...
Taylor County voters ask for recall election, polls open Tuesday
Pete Johnson, known as "Petey" at Wausau Woodchucks games, cheers on the Woodchucks.
‘It means everything’: The story behind Petey, the Wausau Woodchucks’ super fan
Pete "Petey" Johnson cheering at a Wausau Woodchucks Game