News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood appears in court

Shawn Clark booking photo
Shawn Clark booking photo(Shawano County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - A judge is expected to rule Monday if there is enough evidence for a 44-year-old man accused of failing to comply with the state’s sex offender registry to head to trial.

Shawn Clark is scheduled to appear in Shawano County Circuit Court Monday morning. Investigators said Clark was found living outside in a makeshift shelter near Birnamwood on July 11.

In 2018, Clark was convicted of having sexual contact a child he knew two years prior. He received a sentence of two years probation with the condition that he spend 75 days in jail. In August, 2020 the agreement was revoked and Clark was ordered to spend five years on probation and register as a sex offender for life.

In September 2020, a sex offender registration form was completed. Clark responded to three registration letters. As part of registration, Clark was required to list his residence, employment, school and internet identifiers within 10 days of reciving the ltter. His last returned registration letter was on June 17, 2021. It was mailed to a property in Aniwa.

On June 6, 2022 and annual registration letter was mailed to Clark at the same property. The letter was not returned. On June 25, 2022 Clark was listed as being non-compliant. On June 30, 2022 it was discovered that Clark likely absconded from supervision around July 2021.

A Department of Corrections employee called the phone number listed for Clark. It went to voicemail and voicemail box was full. The employee then emailed Clark.

Clark’s sex offender registery violation was for failing to notify of a change in address.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Man killed in Lincoln Co. rollover crash
Portion of I-39 closed due to semi fire
I-39 near Plover closed for more than 3 hours due to hay trailer fire
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Air Quality Advisory in effect until midnight Sunday night for Juneau, Adams & Waushara...
First Alert Weather: Haze moving out, staying breezy to start the work week
Extremely rare brood Brown Trout stock was stolen from the St. Croix Falls State Fish Hatchery...
Wisconsin DNR looking for tips on stolen trout

Latest News

The dragonfly sculpture sits in the Monk Botanical Gardens and will be a part of Sarah's...
New sculpture in Monk Gardens was made by NTC daycamp students
Pet Project: Meet Capone
Newsies Jr. interview - 07.17.2023
New Sculpture on Display at Monk Botanical Gardens - 07.17.2023