First Alert Weather: Cool & refreshing Monday, thunderstorms mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A setback in temperatures to start the new work week. Additional rounds for thunderstorms to track in Wednesday night through Thursday.

Up and down temperatures for the week ahead from low 70s to low 80s (WSAW)

A refreshing start to the work week Monday as cooler air settles over the region in wake of a cold front. Sun & clouds throughout the day, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting in from the northwest around 15-20 mph. A slight chance of a pop-up shower in the afternoon. Warmer weather conditions closer to average return Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Much cooler Monday, upper 60s to low 70s (WSAW)

A drizzle of rain is possible this afternoon Monday (WSAW)

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase heading into the middle of the work week. Wednesday will likely remain dry throughout the day, under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures to warm towards 80-degrees. A weather system will travel through the region through Thursday, bringing showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday night. Expect rounds for rain and thunderstorms to linger throughout Thursday. Highs will be cooler, low to mid-70s.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will start to track in Wednesday evening (WSAW)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday (WSAW)

Dry and partly cloudy on Friday. Temperatures should have the opportunity to warm back towards the 80s by the end of the week, remaining near 80-degrees throughout the next weekend. Chance for rain could pop-up on Sunday.

