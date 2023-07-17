Experienced veterans and first time veterans take on Wausau Whitewater course

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans and their families were invited to Wausau Whitewater’s River Runner Weekend on Sunday. Forty veterans showed up to the event to learn some moves. Some veterans stayed on the sidelines helping out those new to the sport. For those beginners, they tagged along with a safety guide. People paddeled down the course, and surfed waves all while being cheered on by friends and family members. One woman has always wanted to learn how to kayak.

“We took her in more of an inflatable, so it’s a little bit softer, very forgiving and we had safety all around her. So we can provide a very safe environment for people learning at whatever skill level they can at whatever physical they can,” said Craig Esposito, co-leader of the Milwaukee Chapter River Runners.

Esposito says the whole point of this weekend is to get these veterans out on the water and to get active.

“The beauty of this is we can take her down the whole course without her having any kind of ability to do it prior to it,” said Esposito.

This is the 12th year of ‘Team River Runners Helping Our Wounded Veterans.’ If people wanted to start slow and ease their way into whitewater they had the option of staying back and getting help from instructors.

