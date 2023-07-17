News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Experienced veterans and first time veterans take on Wausau Whitewater course

Veterans learns how to kayak.
Veterans learns how to kayak.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans and their families were invited to Wausau Whitewater’s River Runner Weekend on Sunday. Forty veterans showed up to the event to learn some moves. Some veterans stayed on the sidelines helping out those new to the sport. For those beginners, they tagged along with a safety guide. People paddeled down the course, and surfed waves all while being cheered on by friends and family members. One woman has always wanted to learn how to kayak.

“We took her in more of an inflatable, so it’s a little bit softer, very forgiving and we had safety all around her. So we can provide a very safe environment for people learning at whatever skill level they can at whatever physical they can,” said Craig Esposito, co-leader of the Milwaukee Chapter River Runners.

Esposito says the whole point of this weekend is to get these veterans out on the water and to get active.

“The beauty of this is we can take her down the whole course without her having any kind of ability to do it prior to it,” said Esposito.

This is the 12th year of ‘Team River Runners Helping Our Wounded Veterans.’ If people wanted to start slow and ease their way into whitewater they had the option of staying back and getting help from instructors.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Fatal crash generic
Man killed in Lincoln Co. rollover crash
Extremely rare brood Brown Trout stock was stolen from the St. Croix Falls State Fish Hatchery...
Wisconsin DNR looking for tips on stolen trout
Portion of I-39 closed due to semi fire
I-39 near Plover closed for more than 3 hours due to hay trailer fire
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Portion of I-39 closed due to semi fire
I-39 near Plover closed for more than 3 hours due to hay trailer fire
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly shake hands on the 18th hole after their round during the third...
Steve Stricker wins his 3rd PGA Tour Champions major of year with dominant weekend at Firestone