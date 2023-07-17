News and First Alert Weather App
Construction begins this week to improve access on Downtown Wausau streets

Former Wausau Mall site set to become the home for the Children's Imaginarium and HOM Furniture.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The path to revitalizing Downtown Wausau is a promising one, yet one that will take its time to piece together.

“The public needs to understand that there’s a process by which the city regulations put their steps that have to be taken,” said Dave Eckmann, president/CEO, Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “So we’re working through it.”

While crews work on building up the Children’s Imaginarium and HOM furniture, outside the fences will see plenty of changes to the roads.

“Third St. going towards HOM furniture and Jackson St., and Second St., those are gonna be 78-foot-wide streets,” Eckmann said. “They’re going to be pedestrian-friendly and family-friendly so that people can walk on them and have extended parking and it will be two-way.”

Downtown construction can present challenges for local businesses.

“Working really well with the local downtown merchants,” added Eckmann. “They see this and know this project is pivotal for the future of their business and in a big way.”

With all the hard work put in now, the opportunities that come with it make it all worthwhile for a promising future.

“Cities the size of Wausau throughout the country would love to have nine-and-a-half acres of newly developable property downtown,” Eckmann said.” They have it, we have it here.”

Eckmann planned that by October of this year, there should be a whole new front of the buildings staring right at the downtown area.

To keep up with construction and updates, click here.

