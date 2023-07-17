Antigo School District administrator announces retirement, new superintendent confirmed
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Unified School District of Antigo has announced that District Administrator Julie Sprague has announced her retirement.
Sprague submitted a notice of retirement to the school board, which accepted her resignation Monday night during the Board of Education meeting.
Board President Danny Pyeatt confirmed that Glenda Oginski will take over immediately.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.