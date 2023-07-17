News and First Alert Weather App
Antigo School District administrator announces retirement, new superintendent confirmed

Julie Sprague
Julie Sprague(Unified School District of Antigo)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Unified School District of Antigo has announced that District Administrator Julie Sprague has announced her retirement.

Sprague submitted a notice of retirement to the school board, which accepted her resignation Monday night during the Board of Education meeting.

Board President Danny Pyeatt confirmed that Glenda Oginski will take over immediately.

