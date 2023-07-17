2 upcoming blood drives planned in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin will hold blood drives in Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, July 24, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The drives will take place in the former East Junior High School music room at 311 Lincoln Street. Appointments are encouraged to promote social distancing; but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment or for more information, please call the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin’s toll-free number at 866-566-5900.

Blood donation costs nothing, takes less than an hour, and saves lives. The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is the primary supplier of blood to Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

