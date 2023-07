PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of I-39 south of Plover is closed due to a semi-tractor fire.

A traffic camera from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed heavy smoke billowing over the highway. Vehicles behind the semi could be seen using the median to turn around to avoid the standstill.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m.

