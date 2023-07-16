Man killed in Lincoln Co. rollover crash

TOWN OF KING, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a man died Saturday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 6:50 p.m. near County Road A and Villa Road in the Town of King.

The sheriff’s office said by the time crews arrived the man had died from his injuries. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The man’s name is not being released at this time. Tomahawk Fire and EMS, along with the Lincoln County Coroner also responded to the crash.

