News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man killed in Lincoln Co. rollover crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF KING, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a man died Saturday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 6:50 p.m. near County Road A and Villa Road in the Town of King.

The sheriff’s office said by the time crews arrived the man had died from his injuries. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The man’s name is not being released at this time. Tomahawk Fire and EMS, along with the Lincoln County Coroner also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Extremely rare brood Brown Trout stock was stolen from the St. Croix Falls State Fish Hatchery...
Wisconsin DNR looking for tips on stolen trout
Generic police lights
Suspect dead after crashing during police pursuit in Barron
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Unhealthy air across much of the region Saturday night.
First Alert Weather: Hazy sky this weekend, more chances of showers and storms

Latest News

70th anniversary of the first Million Penny Parade in Woodruff
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Million Penny Magic.
70th anniversary of the first Million Penny Parade in Woodruff
Wausau native and racecar driver Luke Fenhaus
Fenhaus wins Calypso 150 in ARCA Menards Series