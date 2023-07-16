The legacy of a Florence teenager lives on through organ donation

FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - As we reported Michael Schuls died after an accident on the job at Florence Hardwoods. He was trying to unjam a log stacking machine when the conveyor belt he was standing on moved, pinning him. He died at the hospital on July 1, 2023.

Michael’s organs went to seven different families, his liver going to his own mother.

As Stephanie Schuls and the community say their final goodbyes, she opens up about receiving the gift of life from her youngest child.

“Everybody loved being around him,” said Stephanie. “He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. I sure miss him.”

Stephanie Schuls says her nightmare and yet her saving grace came June 29, 2023, the day of Michael’s accident.

She explained she suffers from cirrhosis of the liver and learned two years ago she needed a liver transplant.

Michael’s turned out to be a perfect match.

“Never in a million years did I think it would be my son. I’d rather have my son back, but just knowing I have a piece of him, I have no words,” said Schuls. “He sure did bring a light into my life.”

Stephanie had the transplant on July 4, 2023. She is still recovering and says she should still be in the hospital, but the doctors and nursing staff told her they’d never seen anyone recover so fast.

“It’s Michael,” she said.

Six others received Michael’s organs including his heart. Stephanie shared that the hospital staff sent her an email that includes Michael’s heartbeat.

She says she’s heard from people from near and far, touched by the story of her strong and courageous son.

“We have heard from all around the world,” she said. “It is wild.”

Michael was a well-known student and athlete at Florence High School. Now money from the sell of t-shirts and bracelets in his memory will go to a scholarship fund.

The shirt design has seven stars - one for every life touched by the donation of his organs.

“Michael was an amazing all-around young man and an amazing son,” said Schuls.

She says the family’s heart is full to see the town come together to remember her son, saying she believes everyone has found comfort in knowing Michael was an organ donor.

“If that would help another family to have more time with their loved one please do it,” said Schuls. “What Michael’s done is amazing.”

She has a message for other families:

“Please if you’re able to become an organ donor please do because you are helping not only one family but many.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.