News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

The legacy of a Florence teenager lives on through organ donation

The teenager was an organ donor and his liver went to his mother
By Holly Brantley
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - As we reported Michael Schuls died after an accident on the job at Florence Hardwoods. He was trying to unjam a log stacking machine when the conveyor belt he was standing on moved, pinning him. He died at the hospital on July 1, 2023.

Michael’s organs went to seven different families, his liver going to his own mother.

As Stephanie Schuls and the community say their final goodbyes, she opens up about receiving the gift of life from her youngest child.

“Everybody loved being around him,” said Stephanie. “He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. I sure miss him.”

Stephanie Schuls says her nightmare and yet her saving grace came June 29, 2023, the day of Michael’s accident.

She explained she suffers from cirrhosis of the liver and learned two years ago she needed a liver transplant.

Michael’s turned out to be a perfect match.

“Never in a million years did I think it would be my son. I’d rather have my son back, but just knowing I have a piece of him, I have no words,” said Schuls. “He sure did bring a light into my life.”

Stephanie had the transplant on July 4, 2023. She is still recovering and says she should still be in the hospital, but the doctors and nursing staff told her they’d never seen anyone recover so fast.

“It’s Michael,” she said.

Six others received Michael’s organs including his heart. Stephanie shared that the hospital staff sent her an email that includes Michael’s heartbeat.

She says she’s heard from people from near and far, touched by the story of her strong and courageous son.

“We have heard from all around the world,” she said. “It is wild.”

Michael was a well-known student and athlete at Florence High School. Now money from the sell of t-shirts and bracelets in his memory will go to a scholarship fund.

The shirt design has seven stars - one for every life touched by the donation of his organs.

“Michael was an amazing all-around young man and an amazing son,” said Schuls.

She says the family’s heart is full to see the town come together to remember her son, saying she believes everyone has found comfort in knowing Michael was an organ donor.

“If that would help another family to have more time with their loved one please do it,” said Schuls. “What Michael’s done is amazing.”

She has a message for other families:

“Please if you’re able to become an organ donor please do because you are helping not only one family but many.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Extremely rare brood Brown Trout stock was stolen from the St. Croix Falls State Fish Hatchery...
Wisconsin DNR looking for tips on stolen trout
Generic police lights
Suspect dead after crashing during police pursuit in Barron
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Unhealthy air across much of the region Saturday night.
First Alert Weather: Hazy sky this weekend, more chances of showers and storms

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
Man killed in Lincoln Co. rollover crash
70th anniversary of the first Million Penny Parade in Woodruff
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Million Penny Magic.
70th anniversary of the first Million Penny Parade in Woodruff
Wausau native and racecar driver Luke Fenhaus
Fenhaus wins Calypso 150 in ARCA Menards Series