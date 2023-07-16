First Alert Weather: Smoky haze continues with more storms possible

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The late spring and summer so far have featured a number of days with hazy/smoky conditions due to wildfire smoke drifting into the Upper Midwest from Canada. Sunday will again feature poor air quality for a good portion of the day. Much-needed rain is in the forecast with showers and storms Sunday afternoon. Breezy for early this week with times of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be close to average levels for the middle of July in the days ahead with some chances of showers or storms mid-week.

The Air Quality Advisory for Wisconsin is set to run through midday on Sunday, however, the hazy conditions will last all day in a good part of the state. A second wave of smoke is forecast to envelop Central Wisconsin this afternoon. If you do have health challenges, or live with older adults or younger children, it would be a good day to spend more time indoors than outside. Also, reduce any workout time you spend outside.

A surge of smoke will move across Central Wisconsin Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Smoke and haze will shift south Sunday night into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Breezy with hazy sunshine and clouds for Sunday. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected. Although no severe storms are anticipated, any stronger storms will produce downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Stay up to date while on the go with the First Alert Weather App by checking the Interactive Radar. Highs on Sunday peaking in the mid 70s.

Hazy sun with clouds and breezy. Scattered afternoon showers & storms. (WSAW)

Scattered afternoon showers and storms Sunday. (WSAW)

Scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon into the early evening. (WSAW)

Any lingering showers or storms wind down around sunset, with a partly cloudy sky overnight. The haze should also move out of the region Sunday night into early Monday morning. Cool with lows in the upper 40s north to the low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin.

Breezy on Monday with intervals of sunshine and some clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

Partly sunny and breezy Monday. (WSAW)

Warmer Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday is shaping up to be dry during the day with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night.

Although there will be some showers & storms this week, you'll still need to water the garden. (WSAW)

High temperatures in the week ahead will be close to average most days. (WSAW)

Thursday and Friday feature some sun with chances of showers or storms. Highs close to 80. The upcoming weekend is seasonably warm with more sun than clouds Saturday, while a chance Sunday for showers or a storm. Highs around 80.

