First Alert Weather: Haze moving out, staying breezy to start the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The late spring and summer so far have featured a number of days with hazy/smoky conditions due to wildfire smoke drifting into the Upper Midwest from Canada. This latest round of hazy conditions will end Sunday night in the wake of a cold front. A cool start on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. The next opportunity for showers or storms is later Wednesday or Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures for much of the week will be near average for mid to late July.

Haze from wildfire smoke will still be around in Central Wisconsin Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Wildfire smoke shifts out of the region overnight into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

The Air Quality Advisory for Wisconsin is set to expire at midnight Sunday night for the southern third of Wisconsin. The haze from wildfire smoke returned to Central Wisconsin Sunday afternoon but will push south as a cold front drives through the area. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Sunday evening. Any stronger storms will produce downpours, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and some lightning.

Showers or storms ending then partly cloudy and cool overnight into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Some clouds overnight into Monday morning and cool. Patchy fog is possible into early Monday morning. Breezy and a bit cooler for the beginning of the work week on Monday. Sun mixed with clouds. A slight chance of a pop-up shower in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds Monday. (WSAW)

Warmer Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday is shaping up to be dry during the day with a partly cloudy sky. A chance of showers or a storm toward evening. Highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night.

Showers or storms possible later Wednesday. (WSAW)

Showers and a chance of storms on Thursday. (WSAW)

Thursday features some limited sun with scattered showers or storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs around 80. The upcoming weekend is seasonably warm with more sun than clouds Saturday, while clouds with a risk of showers or a storm next Sunday. Highs near 80 Saturday, in the mid 70s Sunday.

Air Quality Advisory including Juneau, Adams & Waushara County until midnight Sunday night. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.