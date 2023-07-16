News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Haze moving out, staying breezy to start the work week

Wildfire smoke will be shifting south Sunday night as a cold front producing showers & scattered storms pushes by the area.
Scattered showers & storms Sunday evening, then some clouds overnight. Still breezy but not hazy on Monday. Typical temps for mid-July this week.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The late spring and summer so far have featured a number of days with hazy/smoky conditions due to wildfire smoke drifting into the Upper Midwest from Canada. This latest round of hazy conditions will end Sunday night in the wake of a cold front. A cool start on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. The next opportunity for showers or storms is later Wednesday or Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures for much of the week will be near average for mid to late July.

Haze from wildfire smoke will still be around in Central Wisconsin Sunday evening.
Haze from wildfire smoke will still be around in Central Wisconsin Sunday evening.(WSAW)
Wildfire smoke shifts out of the region overnight into early Monday morning.
Wildfire smoke shifts out of the region overnight into early Monday morning.(WSAW)

The Air Quality Advisory for Wisconsin is set to expire at midnight Sunday night for the southern third of Wisconsin. The haze from wildfire smoke returned to Central Wisconsin Sunday afternoon but will push south as a cold front drives through the area. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Sunday evening. Any stronger storms will produce downpours, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and some lightning.

Showers or storms ending then partly cloudy and cool overnight into Monday morning.
Showers or storms ending then partly cloudy and cool overnight into Monday morning.(WSAW)

Some clouds overnight into Monday morning and cool. Patchy fog is possible into early Monday morning. Breezy and a bit cooler for the beginning of the work week on Monday. Sun mixed with clouds. A slight chance of a pop-up shower in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds Monday.
Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds Monday.(WSAW)

Warmer Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday is shaping up to be dry during the day with a partly cloudy sky. A chance of showers or a storm toward evening. Highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night.

Showers or storms possible later Wednesday.
Showers or storms possible later Wednesday.(WSAW)
Showers and a chance of storms on Thursday.
Showers and a chance of storms on Thursday.(WSAW)

Thursday features some limited sun with scattered showers or storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs around 80. The upcoming weekend is seasonably warm with more sun than clouds Saturday, while clouds with a risk of showers or a storm next Sunday. Highs near 80 Saturday, in the mid 70s Sunday.

Air Quality Advisory including Juneau, Adams & Waushara County until midnight Sunday night.
Air Quality Advisory including Juneau, Adams & Waushara County until midnight Sunday night.(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Fatal crash generic
Man killed in Lincoln Co. rollover crash
Extremely rare brood Brown Trout stock was stolen from the St. Croix Falls State Fish Hatchery...
Wisconsin DNR looking for tips on stolen trout
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Unhealthy air across much of the region Saturday night.
First Alert Weather: Hazy sky this weekend, more chances of showers and storms
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast