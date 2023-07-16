Fenhaus wins Calypso 150 in ARCA Menards Series

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau native Luke Fenhaus used a late-race push to claim his first ARCA Menards Series win by claiming to Calypso 150 at the Iowa Speedway Saturday.

Fenhaus started the race in P2, right behind WIlliam Sawalich. The pair were in first in second the entire race until a caution with less than three laps to go. On the restart, Fenhaus saw his move and passed Sawalich, holding on for his first win in the ARCA Menards Series.

