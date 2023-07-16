70th anniversary of the first Million Penny Parade in Woodruff

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been 70 years since the first Million Penny Parade. The event started with an idea that turned into a community project that changed the town for the better.

It began with a geometry class that wanted to make a student’s wish of seeing a million pennies come true. Back in 1953, Woodruff was a very small town without a hospital. At the time there was only one nurse who delivered all the newborn babies.

“They’ve been trying for years and all they had was a foundation and a swamp, and they were completely out of money. And the town had never made it out of the other side of the depression,” said Sean Conrad, a screenwriter and stand-up comedian from New York. “The math teacher, Mr. Otto Burich, and his sixteen students decided they were going to collect a million pennies and with those million pennies they were going to build the town’s first-ever hospital.”

Doubters thought the idea “was just a dream,” but the kids and their teacher had a plan. They sent out letters and eventually people began to notice the kids and their determination.

“Pennies from across the nation and pennies across the world started to flood in and they ended up far surpassing their goal of a million pennies and they built their town’s first hospital,” said Conrad.

Sean Conrad heard the story from his mother and just like the kid’s determination Conrad was on a mission to tell the town of Woodruff’s story.

“A package showed up on my doorstep from the daughter of Otto Burich, the math teacher, for the first million penny parade and it was all this material about the Penny Parade, and resources, and pictures from the first Penny Parade, and I immediately knew it was an unbelievable story. I came out to Woodruff in November of 2021 and started interviewing people who were alive for the first parade, and it’s been kind of to the races ever since,” said Conrad.

Now Woodruff is raising money for the Dr. Kate museum. They have raised more than $800 and every penny will go to expanding the history of Woodruff.

“We are putting the money towards an expansion of the museum. If you come to the museum, you can’t even put a photograph up because the walls are full. The floors are full. We need an expansion,” said Barb Maines, a Dr. Kate museum volunteer.

Sean Conrad says he has a full draft, but he does not know if the film will be independent or if a studio will want to get in on the story.

