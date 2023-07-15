News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Trooper in a Truck’ program brings different aspect to maintaining safe roads

Troopers partner with commercial drivers to spot safety violations which they report to other troopers on their radios
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some state troopers took a different approach to keeping the roads safe this week. The Wisconsin State Patrol partnered with commercial truckers to monitor the highway from inside the semi-trucks.

Troopers riding inside the trucks use their radios to report safety violations to other troopers who are patrolling around.

The general idea of the program is to reduce the number of crashes involving commercial vehicles as well as look for common distractions from a different angle.

Greg Magsam, member of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, said, “Giving them a higher vantage point of looking down onto other vehicles and being able to spot infractions easier.”

Lt. Nate Henrickson with the Wisconsin State Patrol added, “Could be texting and driving, could be eating while driving, or just not paying attention to the road in front of you.”

This is the second year of the program, and both the state patrol and motor carriers association say it’s been a huge success so far.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Terry Caspersen and Edward Heckendorf
Longest serving inmate, oldest Wisconsin inmate die on same day
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Lance Pfrimmer
UW-Stout teen dead in Marathon County drowning accident
Showers & storms possible Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms, wildfire smoke returns

Latest News

988
9-8-8 Wisconsin Lifeline highlights first full year of answering the call
Six-County Lakes & Rivers Meeting 2023
Annual Six-County Lakes and Rivers Meeting identifies downfalls to tourism
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
State troopers trade in squad cars for semi trucks in Trooper in a Truck program