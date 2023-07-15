Suspect dead after crashing during police pursuit in Barron

BARRON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DOJ is investigating an incident in Barron that occurred on Friday afternoon that resulted in the death of a suspect involved in a police pursuit.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals, assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Barron Police Department Officers, were in pursuit of a wanted person on Highway 8 in the City of Barron.

The driver crashed into another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. When officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the driver had a gunshot wound and a firearm was located inside the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers fired any weapon during the incident and none of the officers were injured.

The Wisconsin DOJ Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

