Signing Day held in Wausau for D.C. Everest teen apprentices

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Most of us have heard of signing day for athletes, but on Friday, two teens put pen to paper for a different kind of signing event.

Kronenwetter’s Nathaniel Nemitz signed paperwork to join Lewis Construction’s apprenticeship program. The four-year carpenter program is designed to give him a well-rounded experience in the trades.

The program’s intention is to guide the students to a successful career in construction and beyond.

Nemitz is a recent D.C. Everest grad and he said he looks forward to growing not only as a tradesman but a person.

“Throughout the year, our teacher would bring in guys who worked construction and they would kind of tell their story and you know, every single one I heard it kinda bought me more into it,” said Nemitz. “I was always planning on going to college. I heard all these stories and kinda saw the future and you know, wanted to try it out and here I am.”

Lewis Construction, based out of Schofield, specializes in concrete construction and has been in business since 1968.

President of Lewis Construction Steve Lewis said, “It gives them a starting base to get their education and learn a great work ethic. Then from there, they have a basis where they can build a family and grow in their career.”

