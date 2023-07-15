Rain delay can’t stop Chucks as they walk-off Chinooks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A little rain couldn’t wash out the Woodchucks as Wausau rallied to beat Lakeshore Friday 4-3 at Athletic Park on a walk-off double.

The Woodchucks trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the ninth inning, but quickly put runners on base. Dalton Pearson got the rally started with a bases-loaded base hit to make it 3-2. The next batter would be the last as Jesse Donohoe cranked a double up over the head of the Lakeshore left fielder to drive in the two runs to win the game.

Lakeshore scored two runs in the first to jump out to an early lead. A Colby Wallace home run would get Wausau on the board in the second before the Chinooks added another in the third. Immediately following the third inning, a lengthy weather delay went into effect. Following the delay, both offenses were held in check until the Woodchucks’ walk-off in the ninth.

The Woodchucks improve to 6-5 with the win. They’re on the road Saturday as they’ll travel to Green Bay to face the Rockers at 6:05 p.m.

