First Alert Weather: Hazy sky this weekend, more chances of showers and storms

Continued warm for Saturday & Sunday but with wildfire smoke from Canada moving through, poor air quality is expected.
Moderate to Unhealthy for Some air quality levels on Saturday and Sunday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is the middle of July and typically this can be the hottest time of the year in North Central Wisconsin. We are getting a break from the heat earlier this month. However, we are once again contending with wildfire smoke from Canada causing hazy sky conditions, and poor air quality. Hazy sun with clouds this weekend and chances both days of afternoon to early evening showers or storms. The storms are not expected to be severe. Temperatures will remain close to average in the new week, with the next best chances of wet weather around mid-week.

Hazy sun with clouds Saturday, chance of late day storms.
An Air Quality Advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for the entire area.

Air Quality Advisory in effect until noon on Sunday for the entire state of Wisconsin.
The breaks from smoky, hazy skies have been limited so far this spring and summer season in North Central Wisconsin. This weekend will once again have haze filtering the sun, which could be the worst Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. Partly sunny on Saturday with a chance of afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The haze could be thick at times, especially Saturday afternoon into the evening.
A chance of scattered showers or storms Saturday afternoon into the evening.
Any evening showers or storms winding down Saturday night, then some clouds with lows in the low to mid 50s. Filtered sunshine again on Sunday due to haze, and some clouds. Spotty afternoon to early evening showers or storms are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Warmer Saturday versus Sunday with a partly sunny and hazy sky. Chances of storms.
A chance of afternoon to early evening storms Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be dry with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s Monday, while in the upper 70s Tuesday.

More clouds than sun Wednesday and Thursday with scattered showers/storms possible. It is too early to say if any storms will be strong to severe, but we will be monitoring this over the next few days. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy to end the work week on Friday with highs close to 80.

