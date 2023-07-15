Annual Six-County Lakes and Rivers Meeting identifies downfalls to tourism

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - More tourism in the Northwoods may seem like a good thing, but the increased traffic on lakes and waterways is raising concerns for some northern Wisconsin counties.

The Oneida and Vilas County Lakes and Rivers Associations hosted a Six-County Lakes and Rivers Meeting on Friday.

Every year environmental officials come together to talk about the effects of tourism in the Northwoods. Officials discussed the issues of tourism with law enforcement and people living in the area.

The goal is to talk openly about tourism issues and hopefully come up with some solutions.

“We basically have the mission to protect and preserve our lakes,” said Tom Ewing, president of the Vilas County Lakes and Rivers Association.

That mission is why the Vilas County Lakes and Rivers Association is hosting a panel of zoning officials and law enforcement to discuss the negative impacts of tourism.

“We heard a lot about shoreline regulations and congested waterways and quite a bit about aquatic invasive species,” Darren Kuhn, conservation officer for the Wisconsin DNR.

One of the main problems is tourists bringing in invasive species from out of town.

“One of the areas we’re emphasizing with our lake association is, tell those folks that are renting their places that you need to help people understand that we have trouble with invasive species and you have to be very careful,” Ewing said.

Another concern is zoning.

“Even the zoning people are worried about when vacation renters come into these smaller homes and the septic systems may have been devised for a smaller group of people than are renting and it could cause contamination of both the lakes and even your well water supply,” said Ewing.

As more people visit the Northwoods, more problems are arising.

“A new thing also is wake boats. That’s been something that’s been of recent concern,” said Ewing. “The wake boats produce more energized lake waves that can impact the shoreland.”

The purpose of the open discussion is to get feedback from the community and work to find a resolution.

“We all have this common thing. You know, people come here for the beauty of the lakes and we’re passionate about protecting them,” Ewing added.

Other issues the Six-County panel discussed were lead poisoning in loons, boating safety, and short-term rental properties.

