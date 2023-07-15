News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Amber Alert issued for baby abducted by 38-year-old man, Ohio police say

Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say
Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say(Ohio Amber Alert)
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a baby who was allegedly abducted by a man in Ohio.

The Worthington Police Department said the baby boy, identified as Kasen Allen, was taken by 38-year-old Keith Allen on Friday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. from a home in the city of Columbus.

Kasen Allen is around 21 inches tall and weighs 10 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red onesie, police said.

The suspect Keith Allen is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip-flops.

Authorities said the black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that Keith Allen initially fled in was found crashed and abandoned near I-270 in Hilliard, Ohio, at around 10:40 p.m. Friday, but the child and suspect both remained missing.

The suspect's vehicle was a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, police said.
The suspect's vehicle was a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, police said.(Ohio Amber Alert)

Police believed the suspect and child may have still been in the area on foot.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or Worthington police at 614-889-1112.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Terry Caspersen and Edward Heckendorf
Longest serving inmate, oldest Wisconsin inmate die on same day
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Lance Pfrimmer
UW-Stout teen dead in Marathon County drowning accident
Showers & storms possible Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms, wildfire smoke returns

Latest News

In this image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, two bags of supplies, authorities...
Authorities say escaped homicide suspect may be getting desperate living in wilderness
Doorbell camera sighting: Manhunt continues for escapee
Wildfire smoke will be impacting the region on Saturday.
First Alert Weather: Hazy into the weekend with more chances of storms
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Colby Wallace hit a home run in the second inning in the Woodchucks' 4-3 win over Lakeshore.
Rain delay can’t stop Chucks as they walk-off Chinooks