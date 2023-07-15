9-8-8 Wisconsin Lifeline highlights first full year of answering the call

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 9-8-8 Wisconsin Lifeline is just a few days away from marking its one-year anniversary. After it replaced the old difficult-to-remember 1-800 number last July, it became the main source for individuals dealing with a crisis.

Since the 9-8-8 Wisconsin Lifeline was created on July 16 last year, Wisconsinites have used the resource almost 92,000 times.

“We are reaching 71,000 calls, 9,000 chats, and 10,000 texts,” said Caroline Neumann, Wisconsin DHS crisis services coordinator.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the addition of 9-8-8 just in its first year has been incredibly successful.

“We were around 35 to 40,000 contacts prior to 9-8-8,” said Neumann.

“I think it’s just having more resources,” added Kimberly Moore, crisis clinical manager, North Central Health Care.

While the 9-8-8 call center is located in Green Bay, calls will get re-directed to local centers, including North Central Health Care in Wausau.

“Having that easy access, having multiple opportunities or people you could contact when you need help that’s the most important thing,” Moore said.

Last year, North Central Health Care performed more than 3,400 crisis assessments, both before and after the installment of 9-8-8.

“At our local crisis center, we get a mixture of different types of calls because we don’t define the crisis for them. People define their own crisis, so they call for support,” added Moore.

About 25-30% of those calls are suicidal or people who feel they’re in danger and 98% of all the calls received were resolved by conversation.

“So, depending on their comfort level, they can reach out to whatever service they’re most comfortable with so it’s been good in that way,” said Moore.

Both North Central Health Center and DHS agree that 9-8-8 has been a success and is here to stay.

“When I think about year two of 9-8-8, year three of 9-8-8, I think the impact will be even more widespread across the state and people will get that initial access into behavioral health they really need,” said Neumann

North Central Health Care has a newly renovated crisis center that opened back in April.

Click here for more information about 9-8-8 and how you can get help.

