Wisconsin DNR issues new air quality alert

After a few weeks of clean air, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued another air quality advisory for the state.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a few weeks of clean air, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued another air quality advisory for the state.

The advisory goes into effect at noon Friday and will last until noon Sunday. Sensitive groups like people with asthma and other lung disease, outdoor workers, children, and pregnant women are recommended to limit time outside.

The DNR says air quality is expected to range from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy for some areas.

The northwest parts of the state will see smoke later Friday, but the southern regions will see the heaviest smoke, which will come Saturday, according to the DNR.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Wisconsin’s air quality map shows most of the state’s air rated “good.” The map is routinely updated, and you can see the latest conditions here.

The smoke isn’t going to stick around as long as last time though, the DNR explained. The smoke will also be less severe.

