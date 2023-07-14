Whirlwind year for Cleveland puts hard work into perspective

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In late June, on the second day of the NHL Draft, Brady Cleveland was able to accomplish a lifelong goal.

“To have my name called so early on day two was really an honor,” said Cleveland. “It was a really special moment and I’m sure it’s going to be one of the highlights of my life.”

With the 47th overall pick, the Detroit Red Wings selected Cleveland. The Wausau native said it was everything he had been working towards, even if he didn’t totally comprehend it at the moment.

“Finally, when they called my name, it was a really surreal moment,” said Cleveland. “I didn’t even realize what had happened. I just stood up and hugged my family members and then went down there and shook everybody’s hand, so it was crazy.”

From the draft, Cleveland went straight to Michigan to start training with the Red Wings. It wasn’t a totally new feeling for him though. Just about a half hour away in Plymouth, Michigan was where Cleveland trained with Team USA and their developmental program.

”It’s a very familiar area with me and it’s really cool I get to go back there,” said Cleveland. “I know all my family love coming to watch me out there when I played for the National Team and they’re going to see me play for the Red Wings now.”

The defenseman made the most of his time with Team USA. Earlier this year, Cleveland helped Team USA’s U18 to a World Championship, in what would be just one of many accomplishments for him in 2023.

The excitement isn’t over though. Cleveland is now in Madison as he prepares for his first season of collegiate hockey at his dream school; Wisconsin.

“For me, it’s a dream come true, I’ve always wanted to go here as a kid,” said Cleveland. “Finally being down here right now, the summer’s already been crazy, it’s more than I could’ve imagined and just being able to put that jersey on when game time comes around is going to be something really special.”

His time in Madison is just beginning, as is his NHL journey. With plenty going on in his life, it can be hard to manage it all. However, Cleveland knows, he’ll always be the same player and person he’s always been.

“People kind of just look at me the same, that’s kind of how I like it,” said Cleveland. “I don’t really want to be looked at like someone on a pedestal so for me it’s nice having that, but the people that know me close know that my vision’s not going to change.”

