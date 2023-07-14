Wausau Chamber gives sneak peek before renovated train depot reopens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Driving by the nostalgic, old train depot in downtown Wausau, you’ve likely noticed all the construction in the past year. Recently, the Wausau Chamber of Commerce wrapped up renovations inside and gave a sneak peek ahead of their open house next week.

The original ticket booths from the old train depot that opened in 1899 have been preserved even through many transitions. The most recent being the new home for the Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

Ben Clark from Marathon County Historical Society said the depots represent the community.

Dave Eckmann, President and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, added that the depot tells a story.

It’s the hub of Wausau’s history, drawing people into the city.

“The depot was really the main point of reference that people had. When you came to town and you got off the train for the first time you would see that depot and that was the last thing you’d see as you left so it became an important part of the community,” said Clark.

More than 100 years after the depot was built, business leaders continue to walk the same ground as those before them.

Eckmann stated, “Business leaders would come in and out of this building as the first operational train depot to bring people in and out of Wausau.”

The lounge honors ‘The Wausau Group,’ instrumental leaders of Wausau’s past who started lumber mills, paper and power companies, things that put Wausau on the map.

They even created a business known nationwide today, Wausau Insurance.

The chamber now has an entire room dedicated to honoring that and showcasing the now iconic photo.

“This is where passengers would actually wait for the train with their bags and get on the train,” Eckmann said.

The original beams have been preserved, as have the benches, and even a surprise that builders uncovered while renovating.

“It’s going to look a little different than we thought because we discovered something,” Eckmann added.

While the brick wall rerouted the renovation process, it’s now exposed once again. Bringing the building back to its roots after many transitions.

“Everybody has a relationship to this building,” said Eckmann. “That at some point in their life, especially if they’re from Wausau, they can come here and say, ‘I used to cross that black bridge when I was a little kid.’”

Eckmann said many have shared their memories of when the building was a bus station, bread company, insurance company, a Chinese restaurant, and more. Now, he said it just makes sense that the chamber would take over the building in the heart of the city as they continue to guide businesses down the track to success.

Clark said businesses continue to make communities relevant and also tie into the legacy of all the things that it represents as well as the hopes for the future as it always has for the past.

To see the depot for yourself, you can stop by next week Thursday from 1-4 p.m. and take a tour. The tour is free and registration is not required. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.

The chamber also be hosting ‘Fun@5′ on the island where they’ll have tours of the depot and the old WPS Powerhouse along with lots of food.

That one does have a fee and you’ll want to register in advance here.

